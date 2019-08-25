Brookstone Capital Management Trimmed Ppg Inds (PPG) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Position Maintained by Amg Funds Llc

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 3,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 11,413 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $123.09. About 1.84M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 54.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 3,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 2,468 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279,000, down from 5,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $106.54. About 821,950 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 30/04/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at YMCA in Pittsburgh’s Homewood Area; 19/04/2018 – PPG CEO MIKE MCGARRY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Alleged Violation Relate to Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in the 1Q of 2018; 27/04/2018 – PPG SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGE $80M-$85M PRETAX; 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME INADVERTENT ERRORS; 07/05/2018 – PPG Announces Leadership Changes in Aerospace Products Business; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 24/04/2018 – PPG P – TERMINATION OF MKT MAKING PACT; 07/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APPOINTMENT OF DANIEL G. KORTE AS GLOBAL VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT, AEROSPACE PRODUCTS, EFFECTIVE MAY 7; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES RAW MATERIAL INFLATION CONTINUING MID-SINGLE DIGITS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Psagot Invest House Limited has invested 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Highlander Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.37% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). The Japan-based Daiwa Sb Invests has invested 0.12% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 145,220 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based Jnba Fincl has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.39% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Gulf Intl Bancshares (Uk) Limited invested in 111,076 shares. B Riley Wealth Management has invested 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Johnson Fincl Group stated it has 674 shares. Kbc Nv owns 80,349 shares. Coastline Trust stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 11,944 are owned by Winslow Evans Crocker. Finemark National Bank & Trust And Trust, Florida-based fund reported 3,165 shares.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84B and $102.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 3,279 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 4,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,327 shares, and cut its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE).

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PHOTOS: Renderings reveal plans for major upgrades to Raleigh’s PNC Arena – Pittsburgh Business Times” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PNC donates $1M to National Museum of African American History and Culture – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80 million for 16.44 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colonial reported 0.27% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Gradient Investments Limited Liability accumulated 36 shares. Amica Retiree holds 0.11% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 1,090 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.08% or 45,893 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 8,360 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt stated it has 2,350 shares. Nuwave Investment Ltd Com reported 37 shares stake. 11,053 are owned by Reliance Trust Of Delaware. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.09% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 16,114 shares. 19,018 were reported by Bokf Na. Moreover, Shelton Capital Management has 0.12% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 3,341 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.15% or 405,192 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 81,677 shares.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 46,026 shares to 74,357 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 60,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS).