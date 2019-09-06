Brookstone Capital Management Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $534,924; Stock Price Declined; Cushing Asset Management LP Has Lifted Holding in Valero Energy New (VLO)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 1,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,715 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 4,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $364.7. About 1.86M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES NEW JET FAMILY ENTERING MARKET IN 2025; 29/03/2018 – The world’s first 787-10 arrived at Changi Airport on Wednesday; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Orders at 197 in March, Up From Feb. (Table); 23/03/2018 – BOEING – NEW ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS VALUED AT $678 MLN ACCORDING TO LIST PRICES; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Bolsters Airline Financing as Ex-Im Bank Dispute Drags On; 30/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Defense: #Boeing receives a sole-source @USAirForce contract to provide FUZE assemblies for Air Launched Cruise Missiles; 15/05/2018 – AIRBUS CALLS FOR NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT TO WTO AIRCRAFT SUBSIDY ROW; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q TOTAL ORDERS 255 ON COMPANY WEBSITE

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 52,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The hedge fund held 185,720 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.76 million, up from 133,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.46. About 1.69M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/05/2018 – Pegasus Announces Sale of Pure Biofuels Del Peru to Valero; 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $26,439 MLN VS $21,772 MLN; 15/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES LARGE HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 26/04/2018 – Valero plans second coker at Port Arthur refinery; 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 26/04/2018 – VALERO PLANS SECOND COKER AT PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY; 14/05/2018 – Valero expands into South America with Peru biofuels deal; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference May 9; 04/05/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery alky unit may be shut through Q3 2018

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 26,788 shares to 38,874 shares, valued at $832,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 60,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,585 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 39.13 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marsico Cap Ltd Llc has 157,227 shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. Hudock Capital Group Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,465 shares. Northrock Ltd reported 6,321 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Moreover, Senator Invest Limited Partnership has 4.73% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Advsrs Cap Management Lc reported 3,278 shares stake. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.3% or 9,856 shares. Dsam Prns (London) reported 50,919 shares or 2.81% of all its holdings. 5,361 were reported by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. 7,025 are held by Haverford Trust Company. Retirement Planning Group holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 665 shares. Granite Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 2,684 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Limited accumulated 145,691 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). National Bank & Trust Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited has invested 0.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Principal Fincl Gru Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 1.07M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Square Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.84% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Carlson Lp invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 9.42 million shares. The Delaware-based Dupont Management Corporation has invested 0.05% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo owns 19,968 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group accumulated 37,562 shares. Moreover, Carroll Fin has 0% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa accumulated 168,129 shares. Martingale Asset Management L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,760 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Il holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 8,385 shares. Private Wealth holds 0.47% or 14,956 shares. Penobscot Inv Management Communication has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Field Main Bank owns 8,175 shares. Da Davidson & holds 19,314 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

