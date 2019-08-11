Brookstone Capital Management Stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Has Lowered as Valuation Rose; Vertex One Asset Management Increases Holding in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY)

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 292.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 524,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The hedge fund held 703,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46M, up from 179,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 659,801 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 17/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS IS IN TALKS TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN 666 FIFTH AVENUE; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Reaches Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Inc. for $23.50/Shr; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 04/05/2018 – Brookfield Property 1Q EPS 69c

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 32.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 735 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 1,526 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 2,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $519.76. About 319,541 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 22,221 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oakworth holds 376 shares. Whittier Tru reported 0% stake. 7,976 were reported by Us Bank & Trust De. Jpmorgan Chase Comm invested in 182,320 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 207,669 shares. Synovus Financial invested in 0% or 673 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The owns 11.90 million shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Montrusco Bolton Incorporated owns 3.49M shares for 4.66% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0.07% or 3.94 million shares. 6.67 million were accumulated by Invesco. Cibc World holds 0.19% or 2.02 million shares. Tiemann Invest Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Intact Inv Management Inc accumulated 1.78% or 1.81M shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp stated it has 1.88M shares.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 351,871 shares to 6.24 million shares, valued at $7.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 482,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,567 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mawer Inv Mngmt reported 68,965 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.13% or 123,308 shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Comm invested in 0.04% or 133 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Co invested 1.18% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Burke & Herbert Natl Bank & Tru Company reported 0.48% stake. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, Netherlands-based fund reported 28,400 shares. Walleye Trading Llc holds 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 497 shares. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 886,939 shares. 1St Source Bank, a Indiana-based fund reported 501 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd holds 0.04% or 793 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cortland Associate Inc Mo has 0.09% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Stratos Wealth Prns Limited reported 3,918 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. First Citizens Bancorp And Commerce invested in 0.13% or 2,637 shares. Brinker Capital accumulated 14,207 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11,584 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.