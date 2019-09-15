Brookstone Capital Management Stake in Facebook (Call) (FB) Cut by $38.60 Million; Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Upped Holding in Eaton Plc (ETN)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 9,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4,000, down from 9,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s meeting with EU officials will be broadcast live on the European Parliament’s website on Tuesday; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 10/04/2018 – Facebook is alerting users if their data was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica; 10/04/2018 – David Kirkpatrick Discusses Facebook’s Senate Hearing (Video); 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK DIRECTOR DESMOND-HELLMAN SAYS ZUCKERBERG, SANDBERG ‘ARE INSTRUMENTAL’ TO COMPANY’S FUTURE; 21/03/2018 – British PM May backs Cambridge Analytica investigation; 22/03/2018 – Data privacy/Facebook: access denied; 28/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Facebook gives privacy tools makeover after backlash over practices -; 18/05/2018 – FIVE STAR POSTS GOVERNMENT PROGRAM ON DI MAIO’S FACEBOOK PAGE; 21/03/2018 – Facebook acquired WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 507.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 745,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 892,699 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.34M, up from 146,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $87.47. About 3.18M shares traded or 29.78% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64B and $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.74 million shares to 2.80 million shares, valued at $125.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 28,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

