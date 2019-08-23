Brookstone Capital Management Position in Caterpillar Del (CAT) Has Lowered by $361,800 as Market Value Declined; First Heartland Consultants Lowered Intel (INTC) Position by $1.62 Million; Stock Value Declined

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 2,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 16,437 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 19,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $116.66. About 900,002 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS C&DS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 27 PCT – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS FIRE CONTAINED AFTER SMOKE STACK GAS BUILDUP; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K; 23/05/2018 – Caterpillar Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE STRENGTH IN RESOURCE INDUSTRIES END MARKET; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 56 PCT; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: EXEC OFFICER RETIREMENT

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 73.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 30,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 10,923 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $587,000, down from 41,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 7.36 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – Intel Votes to Extends Chairman’s Term, Selects New Director; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR; 14/03/2018 – The Linux Foundation Welcomes Sound Open Firmware Project; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives; 27/04/2018 – As of Thursday’s close, Intel was up nearly 15 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period; 12/03/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between #Trump campaign and Russia; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Ho; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Caterpillar Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Caterpillar Earnings Disappoint Due To Weaker China Sales And Higher Production Costs – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caterpillar reports retail sales for July – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Investors Should Hold Caterpillar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,972 shares to 26,908 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 6,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.09 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability stated it has 2,760 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv has 0.15% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). North Star Asset Mgmt reported 4,601 shares. 53,315 are held by Glenview Natl Bank Tru Dept. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability owns 4,586 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 106,283 are owned by Eastern Commercial Bank. Wagner Bowman Management invested in 8,614 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Capstone Advsr reported 2,068 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1.82 million shares. Bowen Hanes Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 11,360 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank And Tru owns 25,092 shares. Merriman Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,520 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited reported 313,666 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 337 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 471,121 shares.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $356.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,415 shares to 27,005 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IVV) by 2,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Advsrs invested in 1.14% or 98,794 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0.02% stake. Mirador Partners L P, California-based fund reported 83,917 shares. Capital International Investors holds 2.73% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 118.43 million shares. 6,150 were accumulated by Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust. Massachusetts-based Broderick Brian C has invested 2.47% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 207,107 were accumulated by Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Liability. Thompson Inv Mgmt owns 97,993 shares. Mcrae Cap Mngmt reported 34,818 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. First Republic Inv Management invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Corda Invest Mgmt Lc reported 209,650 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 3,492 shares. Moreover, Cibc Ww has 0.77% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Markston Ltd Liability Co holds 36,313 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advsr has invested 0.85% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.74 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Intel, Twitter And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 26 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD) – Stock Wars: Intel Vs. AMD Vs. Nvidia – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Earnings: INTC Stock Sinks Despite Q1 EPS, Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.