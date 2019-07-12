Brookstone Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Caterpillar Del (CAT) by $361,800 as Stock Value Declined; Skba Capital Management Holds Holding in Citigroup (C)

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 29.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 56,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46 million, up from 192,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $71.61. About 10.64 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Says `Best Is Yet to Come’ on Tax Changes: TOPLive; 30/04/2018 – Citi Foundation and Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund to Increase Youth Employment Opportunities through Summer Jobs; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP RESTRICTS SOME GUN SALES BY ITS BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 16/03/2018 – CITI REMOVES ROSNEFT FROM FOCUS LIST ON POLITICAL TENSIONS; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 19/03/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 6.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 25/03/2018 – Citigroup to Again Be a Nationwide Bank, but in Digital Form; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: STRONG MACROECONOMIC BACKDROP IS FRAYING; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS WILL STAND BY SEARS, HELP IT MANAGE TRANSFORMATION; 04/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Scolding at SEC Exposes GOP Backlash Over Gun Policy

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 2,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,437 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, down from 19,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 3.04M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.25-Adj EPS $11.25; 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate; 04/04/2018 – MACHINE EXPLOSION AT CATERPILLAR IN MAPLETON, ILLINOIS: WMBD; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 34 PCT; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL, UP 28 PCT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR; 24/04/2018 – CAT: EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRIES MARGINS TO COME DOWN FROM 1Q; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – VOTED TO MAINTAIN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.78 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEES SOME RISK OF HIGHER STEEL PRICES BUT CAN MITIGATE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,204 were accumulated by Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Company. Garde has invested 0.16% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Edge Wealth Ltd has 63 shares. Amp Investors accumulated 241,136 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability reported 2.89M shares. Clean Yield owns 612 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Asset Mngmt One Company Ltd stated it has 313,666 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated holds 0.2% or 8,343 shares in its portfolio. 42,000 were reported by Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt Co. Signature Estate & Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 2.55 million are held by Wells Fargo Company Mn. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 23,475 shares. Lpl Lc holds 378,514 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.38% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), A Stock That Climbed 74% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Caterpillar Stock Is a Growth Play and (Maybe) an Income Play – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Caterpillar Stock Soared 13.8% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78B for 10.73 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 108,266 shares to 554,993 shares, valued at $14.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 12,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford had sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wall Street Skeptical Of Deutsche Bank’s Restructuring Plan – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon’s Vestberg presses for C-band spectrum action – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “From Kyrgyzstan To London: How This CEO Is Trying To Revolutionize Productivity In Financial Services – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: AMD, DAL, C, BB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.