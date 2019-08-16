Brookstone Capital Management Lowered Its Ppg Inds (PPG) Position by $339,678; Shares Rose; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Lifted Its Holding in Exxon (XOM) as Valuation Declined

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 54.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 3,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 2,468 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279,000, down from 5,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $110.63. About 192,972 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch: PPG’s Filing Delay Manageable in the Context of the ‘A-‘ IDR; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2017, RELATED REPORT OF PWC, AND FOR QTRLY, YEAR-TO-DATE IN 2017 SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON; 14/03/2018 – PPG Announces Price Increase for Automotive OEM Coatings in the Americas; 19/04/2018 – PPG – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD IS OVERSEEING INVESTIGATION OF MATTERS WITH ASSISTANCE OF OUTSIDE COUNSEL; 18/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – COMMITMENT REMAINS TO DEPLOY AT LEAST $2.4 BLN ON ACQUISITIONS AND SHARE REPURCHASES IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Audit Committee of Company’s Boars Is Overseeing Investigation; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Audit Committee Is Overseeing Investigation Into Certain Acctg Matters

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 5,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 259,153 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.94M, up from 254,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $67.88. About 2.81M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,418 shares to 10,041 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 13,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.79 million for 17.07 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Axalta (AXTA) is Said to Draw Interest from Akzo Nobel, Kasnsai and PPG (PPG) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PPG completes Dexmet buy – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 15, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Earnings season: Here are the 9 S&P 500 companies blaming the trade war for performance or outlook, so far – MarketWatch” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PPG completes acquisition of Dexmet – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PPG sees continued weak industrial demand, cuts revenue growth target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone holds 5,231 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation owns 4,068 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va stated it has 11,280 shares. Kempen Capital Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 15,166 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company reported 35,716 shares stake. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Sei Invs has 149,068 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Madison Inv accumulated 607,563 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 348,718 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Llc owns 8,100 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management reported 6,600 shares stake. Mirae Asset Investments Co Limited holds 13,196 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 150 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Or owns 8,400 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why $70 Looks Like a Floor for Exxon Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moon Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,494 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters invested in 2,725 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank owns 105,417 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Gp Ltd Com owns 1.09% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 50,630 shares. Choate Investment, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 130,114 shares. The California-based Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fragasso Gru reported 13,585 shares. Brandywine Trust Communication invested in 148,048 shares or 10.53% of the stock. Flippin Bruce And Porter accumulated 2.13% or 147,632 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp has 3,565 shares. Boys Arnold And accumulated 141,654 shares or 1.71% of the stock. Merriman Wealth Mngmt reported 18,184 shares. Vaughan Nelson Management Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Veritable LP owns 392,762 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Private Cap Advsr holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 33,730 shares.