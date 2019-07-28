Brookstone Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $301,184; As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Holder Lindsell Train LTD Has Lifted Its Position

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 19.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 702,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.26M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.33M, up from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28 million shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 2,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,473 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 32,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.33M are held by Pension Serv. Scott Selber holds 2,975 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Mawer Mgmt Ltd reported 1.11% stake. Wedgewood Investors Pa reported 6,140 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.54% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sabal has 245,563 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Limited Liability invested in 33,974 shares. Pennsylvania Tru owns 97,175 shares. Centurylink Inv Co stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 156,663 shares or 1% of all its holdings. 59,149 were accumulated by Kings Point Capital Mngmt. Mirae Asset Global Invests holds 0.18% or 205,634 shares. First Republic Invest Management holds 0.74% or 1.16 million shares. Hayek Kallen Investment Management reported 27,397 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley calls PepsiCo good, Coca-Cola better – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PepsiCo’s Earnings: Assessing The Growth Story – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Will Give You A Decent Raise This April – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Apple, Chevron, Exxon, Pfizer, Verizon and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp has 2.53% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.83 million shares. Rbf Limited Company invested in 0.06% or 5,214 shares. Caprock Grp reported 1.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Independent Invsts Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 62,925 shares. Karpus owns 2,754 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hartford Management reported 29,790 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital has 21,555 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 48,293 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur. Baltimore, a Alabama-based fund reported 2,218 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fayerweather Charles has invested 3.76% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv reported 8,877 shares. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv invested in 0.14% or 14,781 shares. Trian Fund Management Lp holds 40.87% or 36.70M shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Comml Bank & Tru Communication reported 43,865 shares stake. Thompson Investment Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 61,651 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 insider sales for $262.64 million activity. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789. Another trade for 1,026 shares valued at $99,936 was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. 1.21M The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON. Shares for $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.98M was made by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHE) by 7,609 shares to 98,681 shares, valued at $7.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 60,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).