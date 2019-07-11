Brookstone Capital Management Lifted Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake By $1.23 Million; Entree Gold (ETG) Has 0.75 Sentiment

Entree Gold Inc (ETG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.83, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 21 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 28 sold and reduced their stakes in Entree Gold Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 9.44 million shares, down from 10.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Entree Gold Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 17 Increased: 18 New Position: 3.

Brookstone Capital Management increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 77405.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brookstone Capital Management acquired 13,933 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Brookstone Capital Management holds 13,951 shares with $1.23 million value, up from 18 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $124.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 3.46 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment

Brookstone Capital Management decreased Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 8,407 shares to 42,864 valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust stake by 6,100 shares and now owns 56,593 shares. Ishares Us Etf Tr was reduced too.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity. The insider Kunst Michael R. bought $211,675.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weik Capital owns 18,330 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gp Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Advisory Alpha Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Advsrs Asset Management has 0.46% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 58,328 shares. Cls Limited Co stated it has 705 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 0.64% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1.41M shares. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 16.51M shares or 0.36% of the stock. Hennessy Advisors owns 62,900 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 48,976 shares. Moreover, Perkins Coie Co has 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Investec Asset Mgmt North America accumulated 33,597 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Lc reported 6,289 shares stake. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel has invested 0.26% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Principal Grp Incorporated Inc has 0.24% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Philip Morris had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, March 25 with “Sell”. Wells Fargo maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 25.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 3.31% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund for 420,635 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc owns 260,552 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.58% invested in the company for 433,354 shares. The Alabama-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 506,590 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It has a 20 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.