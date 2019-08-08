Brookstone Capital Management Lifted Holding in Duke Energy New (DUK) as Market Valuation Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Upped by $2.19 Million Its Holding

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 5,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 26,895 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 21,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $88.84. About 2.52 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 1,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 95,693 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.41M, up from 94,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.4. About 4.53M shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – BNN: Amazon’s Finance Ambitions Are Said to Draw Attention From Fed; 16/04/2018 – Guardian Circle Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 07/03/2018 – Amazon says it’s aware that some Echo devices are creepily laughing at people and it’s working on a fix; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S – TEAMED UP WITH AMAZON TO FURTHER EXPAND ITS DIGITAL ORDERING NETWORK WITH ADDITION OF AN AMAZON ALEXA VOICE ORDERING SKILL; 29/03/2018 – Amazon’s Washington influence machine built to withstand Trump’s attacks; 05/04/2018 – Economic Times: Amazon rolls the dice for a chance to lift Flipkart; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMAZON.COM IN TALKS WITH AIRLINE AZUL FOR SHIPPING OF GOODS IN BRAZIL; 02/04/2018 – April begins with a market sell-off. The major indexes are all lower, as Amazon puts pressure on the tech sector; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: NYSE says trading suspended in AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL, GOOG, ZNWAA for rest of day due to price scale code; 16/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising the Washington Post’s Pulitzer wins

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Prime Day Smashes Record: 5 ETF Deals – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These 6 SPDR ETFs and Amazon Tell Me the Rally Is Over – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Momentum to Drive Growth in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Treasure Truck Cities: 13 Things for Deal Hunters to Know – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Perfect Play For Prime Day With This ETF – Benzinga” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00 million and $985.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,435 shares to 580,214 shares, valued at $136.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 338,847 shares. Linscomb Williams stated it has 2,647 shares. Papp L Roy Associates reported 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ltd Limited stated it has 150 shares. Stearns Ser Gp has 515 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Limited Liability Corp stated it has 630 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Bankshares has invested 1.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Intact Management holds 0.08% or 1,300 shares. Principal Fincl Gp reported 886,554 shares stake. National Pension Serv reported 2.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 264 were reported by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,063 shares. Ipg Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,847 shares. Lodestar Counsel Il has invested 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Miles Capital Inc reported 1.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 29,960 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $517,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 9,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,163 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Duke attempt to reverse N. C. coal ash order rejected by judge – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Duke Energy’s Transformation Story Is Largely Complete – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, Cisco, Duke Energy, Goodyear, HyreCar, Illumina, Kinder Morgan, Micron, Pfizer, Tencent Music and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sky Gp Ltd Company has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Sageworth Trust Co owns 42 shares. Marco Invest Ltd Liability Com reported 59,673 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Btim has 0% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Viking Fund Mgmt Llc holds 46,000 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Spectrum Management owns 121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Llc has invested 0.07% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Diversified Tru reported 3,185 shares. Netherlands-based Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv has invested 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 2,764 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Incorporated Va holds 21,595 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Greenwood Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 2,346 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Co holds 0.24% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 11,114 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 0.17% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 287,625 shares. Guardian Capital Advsr Lp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 104,112 shares.