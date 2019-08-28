Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ); Shareholder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Lifted Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 75116.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 9,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 9,026 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, up from 12 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.71. About 2.08M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 1.69 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 29,279 shares to 11,153 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 555,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MBG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.40 million shares stake. The Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Verus Fincl Ptnrs holds 4,624 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cadence Comml Bank Na reported 19,346 shares stake. Schroder Management owns 130,381 shares. Moreover, Horan Cap Advisors Ltd has 1.25% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 39,598 shares. First Fincl In stated it has 21,579 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. M&R Management stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 98,334 are owned by Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Llc. Aviva Public Ltd Company owns 853,091 shares. First Trust Advsr LP stated it has 1.08M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 51,394 shares. Cap Sarl reported 182,600 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership accumulated 14,455 shares or 0.01% of the stock. B Riley Wealth Incorporated, Tennessee-based fund reported 13,915 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Fin Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 275,881 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 31,595 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Ma reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Bessemer invested in 0% or 5 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 40,168 are held by Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company. Dodge & Cox has 28.76M shares. Pentwater Capital Mgmt LP owns 0.32% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 900,000 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.12% or 12,600 shares. Shellback Cap LP has 1.45% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 430,690 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs Incorporated owns 15,853 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 400,946 shares. State Street holds 4.56M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Freshford Ltd invested in 693,582 shares or 3.78% of the stock.