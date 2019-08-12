Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Value Rose While Rbf Capital Has Lifted Position

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 5,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 62,100 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, up from 56,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $69.44. About 3.82 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS NO CHANGE TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION SAFELY RESTARTS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AT PNG LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 600% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $45.71. About 5.86 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – THE PENALTY WOULD BE A RECORD FINE FOR THE U.S. CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU; 26/04/2018 – GATX Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Teacher Union Cuts Wells Fargo Mortgage Program Over Gun Ties — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Urges Wells Fargo To Halt Any Plans To Expand Presence On College Campuses; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats 1Q profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 29/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Asset Management Expands Multi-Asset Solutions Team; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS NEUTRAL ON BANKS IN EUROPE, JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS; 13/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Wells Fargo & Co. Rtgs Unaffected By Penalties; 06/04/2018 – PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTING FOR PROPOSAL TO REDUCE OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO CALL SPECIAL MEETING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 29,960 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $517,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 29,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,189 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD).

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 281,042 shares to 193,536 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nci Building Sys Inc (NYSE:NCS) by 76,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,893 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).