Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in Abbvie (ABBV); Modera Wealth Management Increases Holding in International Business Machs (IBM)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 62.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 14,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,626 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 23,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $68.54. About 9.81 million shares traded or 7.55% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $7.66-$7.76, SAW $7.33-$7.43, EST.$7.54; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC SAYS 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK REFLECTS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE APPROACHING 9 PCT IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $149.68. About 7.29M shares traded or 112.28% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 29/03/2018 – IBM: National reports coming in that IBM is doing major employee cuts throughout company. Anybody know if anything is happening in #rochmn?; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Rang; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 17,171 shares to 208,853 shares, valued at $59.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 8,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,286 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.68% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Thompson Investment invested in 61,753 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Sonata Cap Gp Inc holds 3,420 shares. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp reported 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Braun Stacey Associate invested in 0.02% or 4,340 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com reported 6,470 shares. Horseman Mngmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Moreover, Parsec Fincl Mngmt has 0.06% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,608 shares. Dumont Blake Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.72% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). North Star Investment Mgmt Corp invested 0.58% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). New York-based Hamlin Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 2.54% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Citigroup invested 0.09% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Brown Advisory reported 608,052 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Ballentine Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 7,999 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Company stated it has 16,372 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Management invested in 1.49% or 24,419 shares. Cardinal Capital reported 32,005 shares stake. Minneapolis Port Management Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 3.48% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Zwj Counsel holds 14,170 shares. Maryland owns 4,687 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Patten Gru has 2,515 shares. The California-based Pacific Mgmt has invested 0.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). White Pine Capital Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research Inc stated it has 279,838 shares. Fort LP owns 0.46% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 16,319 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.1% or 8,668 shares. Hilltop Inc invested in 8,015 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Appleton Partners Ma accumulated 8,031 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Franklin Res owns 0.05% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 635,130 shares. Country Club Tru Na accumulated 77,451 shares.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,678 shares to 4,179 shares, valued at $515,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.