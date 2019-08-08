Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in Walmart (WMT); Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Intrust Bank Na Decreased Its Stake

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 55.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 9,053 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $883,000, up from 5,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $108.52. About 3.45M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 23/05/2018 – Cramer’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week: sources MUMBAI (Reuters) – Walmart; 06/05/2018 – Business Std.in: Flipkart-Walmart deal: Billion-dollar gateway to Indian market for Google; 08/03/2018 – Decoding Walmart’s Store No. 8; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Launches Subsidized College Education Program — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart; 11/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS AT CLOSING OF DEALS, WALMART, FLIPKART, SOME OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF FLIPKART WILL ENTER INTO A SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N INTL CEO SAYS WILL KEEP GROWING CURRENT CASH-AND-CARRY WHOLESALE BUSINESS IN INDIA

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 2,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 47,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, down from 50,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $129.47. About 2.58 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 29,789 shares to 154,189 shares, valued at $7.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 6,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,610 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (JXI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Hawaii has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Godsey Gibb Associates, a Virginia-based fund reported 13,551 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gp Ltd Co has invested 0.14% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.57% stake. Sterneck Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 11.40 million shares. 1.25 million are held by Citadel Ltd Liability Corp. Bragg Advsr Inc has 74,993 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 236,540 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 2,048 are held by Hudock Capital Group Limited Liability Corp. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 47,431 shares. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Company Il accumulated 151,595 shares or 1.58% of the stock. 48,792 are held by Cardinal Mngmt.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $392.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 11,881 shares to 512,456 shares, valued at $31.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks accumulated 724,470 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd Llc stated it has 93,262 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Beech Hill Advisors owns 3,200 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Farmers, a Ohio-based fund reported 69,941 shares. Advsr Cap Limited Company stated it has 6,266 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 1.07% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 391,724 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.62% or 1.92M shares. Matrix Asset Inc Ny invested in 3.37% or 160,916 shares. Psagot House Limited owns 146,478 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Bridges Investment Management Incorporated holds 0.92% or 183,521 shares. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Limited Liability Co reported 41 shares stake. Keating Inv Counselors Inc reported 40,014 shares or 2.22% of all its holdings. Wade G W & has invested 1.44% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability Company invested in 123,224 shares. Morgan Stanley has 10.94 million shares for 0.38% of their portfolio.

