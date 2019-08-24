Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in International Business Machs (IBM); Athena Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $665,620 as Share Value Declined

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 31/05/2018 – Amazon HQ2 Finalists Ranked By Housing Market Health; 15/05/2018 – Ragan Communications hosts powerhouse lineup at Amazon headquarters; 29/03/2018 – Trump tweeted Thursday that Amazon pays “little or no taxes to state and local governments.”; 22/04/2018 – Clothing retailers, beware. Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year. via @cnbctech; 21/05/2018 – The Week: Parrot learns to use Amazon Alexa in home; 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless, says @alanjpatricof; 23/05/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Enables Greater Visibility and Governance for Containerized Environments through Support of Amazon Ela; 18/04/2018 – Russia’s War on Telegram Expands to Google, Amazon Battlefields; 16/05/2018 – Parks Associates: Approximately 40% of Consumers Planning to Purchase a Smart Home Device Find Interoperability With Either Amazon Echo or Google Home Important

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 118.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 17,468 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 8,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41M shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re 8-K; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 02/04/2018 – IBM Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 196,762 shares to 199,962 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 9,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.