Brookstone Capital Management Increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake By $475,349; Lantronix Has 1.25 Sentiment

Lantronix Inc (LTRX) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.25, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 10 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 8 cut down and sold equity positions in Lantronix Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 4.44 million shares, up from 4.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Lantronix Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 4 New Position: 6.

Brookstone Capital Management increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 14.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brookstone Capital Management acquired 4,361 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Brookstone Capital Management holds 33,834 shares with $3.71 million value, up from 29,473 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $307.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $123.53. About 2.64M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents

Among 5 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -4.48% below currents $123.53 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 7 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, June 28. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $12500 target. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G buying thousands of tickets to boost womenâ€™s soccer – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 16, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Ladies, Meet The P&G Executive Who Wants to Accelerate Your Startup – Forbes” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) CEO David Taylor Presents at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G launches TV series focused on changing the world – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Brookstone Capital Management decreased Spdr Series Trust (MBG) stake by 12,439 shares to 35,686 valued at $933,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) stake by 4,277 shares and now owns 88,559 shares. Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bb&T stated it has 363,033 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Mngmt Professionals Inc has 463 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Ltd holds 0.06% or 2,074 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.75% or 374,505 shares. Community Bankshares Na holds 65,201 shares. Sfmg Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Howe And Rusling holds 0.14% or 7,394 shares in its portfolio. Shelter Retirement Plan reported 69,600 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 125,800 shares. 29,795 are held by Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora. Federated Pa owns 3.80 million shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne has invested 0.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Axa has 0.5% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.16M shares. Lederer Assoc Inv Counsel Ca accumulated 2.04% or 20,290 shares.

The stock increased 2.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 26,545 shares traded. Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX) has risen 29.81% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.81% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRX News: 26/04/2018 – Lantronix Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2018, Net Revenue of $11.6 Million; 26/04/2018 – Lantronix Reports 3Q Fiscal 2018, Net Rev of $11.6 M; 26/04/2018 – Lantronix 3Q EPS 2c; 09/04/2018 Lantronix Announces Sampling of XPort® Edge, the First Embedded Ethernet Gateway Offered in the Market-Leading XPort Family; 23/04/2018 – Lantronix to Participate in Ingram Micro Cloud Summit; 26/04/2018 – Lantronix 3Q Rev $11.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Lantronix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRX)

More notable recent Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lantronix to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Facility in India – GlobeNewswire” on October 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lantronix Launches Its Latest Wireless Embedded Gateway Innovation — xPico® 270 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lantronix -6.6% amid Q4 revenue shortfall – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX) CEO Paul Pickle on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lantronix Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Herald Investment Management Ltd holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Lantronix, Inc. for 706,425 shares. Essex Investment Management Co Llc owns 480,322 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp has 0.22% invested in the company for 480,322 shares. The New York-based Roanoke Asset Management Corp Ny has invested 0.16% in the stock. Cadence Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 461,902 shares.