Brookstone Capital Management Increased Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $2.05 Million as Market Value Declined; Eqis Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Infosys LTD (INFY) as Shares Rose

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 40,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 48,887 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $523,000, down from 89,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 18.66 million shares traded or 75.61% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 15/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Infosys Ltd; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS RAVI VENKATESAN STEPS OFF INFOSYS BOARD; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q DIV/SHR 20.50 RUPEES; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Limited: Investor Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Welcomes Infosys’ Announcement of Plans to Create a Technology and Innovation Hub in Hartford; 26/04/2018 – Infosys to Establish U.S. Education Center in Indianapolis; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO ACQUIRE WONGDOODY FOR UP TO $75M; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – GROSS CLIENT ADDITIONS OF 73 IN MARCH QTR; 17/04/2018 – INFOSYS CEO SAYS NOW IS TIME TO SACRIFICE MARGINS FOR GROWTH; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CONTINUE TO INVEST IN RE-SKILLING WORKFORCE

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 371.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 45,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 57,763 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, up from 12,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 9.18M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 22/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Rogers Free Library Thu, 3/22/2018, 7:30 PM; 27/03/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Haiqing Wang, PhD, Bristol-Myers Squibb as Featured Speaker at QSP Day; 11/04/2018 – Nektar Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1/2 Clinical Study to Evaluate Combination of TLR Agonist NKTR-262 with CD122-Biased Agonist NKTR-214 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 10:00 AM

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $574.75M for 19.64 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VAW) by 2,560 shares to 21,332 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 83,648 shares to 63,562 shares, valued at $7.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 23,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,292 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).