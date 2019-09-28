Brookstone Capital Management Increased Cvr Energy (CVI) Holding by $2.09 Million; Market Value Rose; Windsor Capital Management Has Cut Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Holding by $479,205; Market Valuation Declined

Windsor Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 67.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windsor Capital Management Llc sold 10,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 5,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 15,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windsor Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.20M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 first-line NSCLC I/O showdown in NEJM $MRK Keynote-189; 24/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/24/2018, 6:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Additional Terms of Agreement Not Disclosed; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Investors Set Sights on Cancer Showdown Next Week; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (CVI) by 294.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 42,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.59% . The institutional investor held 57,132 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86M, up from 14,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Cvr Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.28. About 358,138 shares traded. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has risen 35.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. senators ask billionaire Icahn for refinery waiver details; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Matt Bley Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller; 10/05/2018 – DEMOCRATIC SENATORS ASK PRUITT, ICAHN ABOUT REPORTED CVR WAIVER; 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q EPS 76c; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY REPORTS INTENTION TO BEGIN EXCHANGE OFFER; 29/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump advisers urge him to leave biofuel reforms to Congress; 26/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 39C; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 75C FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 23/03/2018 – CVR ENERGY SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL RESIGNING EFFECTIVE APRIL 17; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL AGREED TO MOVE EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION TO FOLLOW CO’S FILING QUARTERLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR MARCH QUARTER

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 34,717 shares to 141,212 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 4,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,559 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold CVI shares while 49 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 92.61 million shares or 1.87% more from 90.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The West Virginia-based Security Natl Tru has invested 0% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Amalgamated State Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership reported 6,708 shares stake. Icon Advisers Incorporated owns 9,500 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gam Holding Ag has 0.02% invested in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Eqis Capital Mngmt has 0.02% invested in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) for 5,457 shares. Mackenzie holds 0.01% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) or 65,915 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity has invested 0% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Wells Fargo Mn reported 98,899 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cap Fund Mngmt holds 53,474 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 4,140 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability holds 36,033 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 10,325 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc stated it has 2.12 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 8,608 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.96 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.