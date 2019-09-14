Brookstone Capital Management Holding In Fnb Pa (FNB) Was Raised; Marsico Capital Management Has Increased Guidewire Software (GWRE) Position by $1.53 Million

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 15,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 70,678 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.17M, up from 55,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $105.9. About 579,458 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 430.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 183,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 226,008 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66M, up from 42,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 1.53 million shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Utd Services Automobile Association invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Maryland-based Proshare Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 15,326 were accumulated by Brinker Cap. Ameriprise Financial invested in 327,090 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 222,761 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 0.01% or 4,550 shares in its portfolio. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 139,700 shares. 7,317 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation. Blair William & Co Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.52M shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 13 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 143,418 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 22 shares. Minnesota-based Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 5,453 were reported by Stephens Ar.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 21,064 shares to 71,572 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiagen Nv by 13,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,763 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,661 shares to 3,054 shares, valued at $564,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 7,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,796 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold FNB shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 236.28 million shares or 1.48% less from 239.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Limited Partnership invested 0.03% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Moors Cabot reported 16,651 shares. Jnba Advisors stated it has 0.01% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Hsbc Holding Plc reported 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 0.02% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) or 92,799 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 131,220 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 303,881 shares or 0% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Com holds 20,909 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank has 5,348 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 54,532 shares. Us State Bank De has invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.01% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 96,100 shares. Macquarie Group reported 7.40 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0% stake.