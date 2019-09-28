Brookstone Capital Management Has Upped Southern Co (SO) Stake by $551,815; Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Cut Stake in Chd (CHD) by $903,229

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 17.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 10,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 66,727 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.69M, up from 56,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.77. About 2.88M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 18/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S HATCH 2 REACTOR CUT TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 93c; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO FANNING: NATURAL GAS WILL NEED CABON CAPTURE; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, INCLUDING INCREASE OF 2 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PRIOR QUARTER, OF 60 CENTS PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SOLAR SALE PRODUCING MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 60c; 13/03/2018 – Georgia Power renewable growth to continue throughout 2018

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Chd (CHD) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 12,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 223,878 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.36M, down from 236,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Chd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $75.66. About 1.96M shares traded or 20.12% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Church & Dwight to Acquire FLAWLESS Brand for $475 Million Plus Earn-out – Business Wire” on March 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Church & Dwight Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Church & Dwight (CHD) Presents At CAGNY Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Church & Dwight Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kistler has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). M&T Financial Bank invested in 0.04% or 117,451 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0% or 11,808 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Plc stated it has 90,310 shares. Forbes J M & Company Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.12% or 8,340 shares in its portfolio. 77,043 are held by Scotia Cap Inc. West Oak Cap Ltd Com reported 1,317 shares. Sterling Management Llc has invested 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, New York-based fund reported 23,518 shares. Baxter Bros Inc invested in 0.27% or 16,316 shares. Howland Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 18,980 were reported by Enterprise Fincl Serv Corp. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc has 192,163 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Biondo Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.23% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.73 million for 31.01 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48 million and $632.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brk B (BRKB) by 7,250 shares to 79,725 shares, valued at $17.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ijh (IJH) by 5,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,442 shares, and has risen its stake in T (NYSE:T).

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $729,042 activity. On Monday, September 16 FARRELL MATTHEW bought $499,268 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 7,000 shares. 1,500 shares were bought by Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty, worth $107,715. 1,000 shares valued at $72,070 were bought by Spann Rick on Monday, September 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 253,709 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability. M&R Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). First City Mgmt reported 30,370 shares. Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas invested in 0.06% or 9,820 shares. Bell Bank holds 57,445 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated, North Carolina-based fund reported 12,563 shares. Field And Main National Bank & Trust holds 0.05% or 900 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assoc Corporation has 13,292 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trustco Savings Bank Corp N Y holds 31,710 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Ntv Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.37% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Wills Finance holds 45,795 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Capstone Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 267 shares. Advisors Asset Inc reported 541,862 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 39,421 shares. Burke & Herbert Bankshares Com holds 7,169 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 22,028 shares to 186,825 shares, valued at $55.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 4,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,559 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).