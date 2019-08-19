Brookstone Capital Management Has Trimmed By $316,050 Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding; CHEMISTREE TECHNOLOGY COMMON SHARES (CHMJF) Shorts Increased By 200%

Brookstone Capital Management decreased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 32.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brookstone Capital Management sold 735 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s stock rose 14.65%. The Brookstone Capital Management holds 1,526 shares with $657,000 value, down from 2,261 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $48.90B valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $9.89 during the last trading session, reaching $530.09. About 602,203 shares traded or 10.76% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018

CHEMISTREE TECHNOLOGY INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CHMJF) had an increase of 200% in short interest. CHMJF’s SI was 10,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 200% from 3,400 shares previously. With 142,400 avg volume, 0 days are for CHEMISTREE TECHNOLOGY INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CHMJF)’s short sellers to cover CHMJF’s short positions. The stock increased 4.02% or $0.007 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1815. About 11,000 shares traded. Chemistree Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHMJF) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More important recent Chemistree Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHMJF) news were published by: Midasletter.com which released: “Chemistree Technology Inc (CNSX:CHM) Expanding Premium Brand Sugarleaf Offerings – Midas Letter” on May 03, 2019, also Midasletter.com published article titled: “Chemistree Technology Escapes Junior CSE Downdraft With Uptrend Still Intact – Midas Letter”, Midasletter.com published: “TILT Holdings Inc (CNSX:TILT) CEO Explains Goodwill Writedown – Midas Letter” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Chemistree Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHMJF) was released by: Midasletter.com and their article: “Khiron Life Sciences Corp (CVE:KHRN) Skin Unit Director on Kuida Brand Multi-Channel Deals – Midas Letter” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Chemistree Technology Inc., an investment company, operates in the cannabis sector in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.31 million. The firm was formerly known as Whattozee Networks Inc. and changed its name to Chemistree Technology Inc. in August 2017. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 13 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Sherwin-Williams has $55000 highest and $435 lowest target. $498.85’s average target is -5.89% below currents $530.09 stock price. Sherwin-Williams had 24 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 22 by JP Morgan. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22 to “Hold”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity. FETTIG JEFF M also bought $216,035 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, May 22.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams Earnings: SHW Stock Soars Despite Revenue Miss – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sherwin-Williams: A Boring Company That Is A Superstar – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Sherwin-Williams, Stanley Black & Decker, and Harley-Davidson Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 earnings per share, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59M for 20.36 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Brookstone Capital Management increased Ishares Tr (HYG) stake by 14,730 shares to 255,310 valued at $22.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (XHE) stake by 7,609 shares and now owns 98,681 shares. Ishares Tr (IWP) was raised too.