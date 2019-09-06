Brookstone Capital Management Has Raised Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $311,992 as Stock Price Declined; Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Upped Its Holding in Visa (V) by $1.48 Million as Valuation Rose

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 44,220 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, up from 34,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $408.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $186.05. About 3.08M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 5,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 56,597 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 51,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $58.9. About 3.98M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Liability invested in 0.4% or 112,603 shares. Ssi Invest Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 11,928 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.61% stake. Middleton Com Inc Ma reported 1.85% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Portland Global Advisors Llc reported 5,329 shares. 27,484 are held by Apriem. Davis R M Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 393,697 were reported by Heritage Invsts Mgmt. Livingston Gp Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.91% or 34,716 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested in 1.46% or 15.15 million shares. Atlas Browninc, Kentucky-based fund reported 13,789 shares. Cornerstone Invest Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.49M shares or 3.93% of all its holdings. Town Country Financial Bank Company Dba First Bankers Company invested in 70,059 shares or 1.97% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prns stated it has 0.73% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Evanson Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.15% or 12,215 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 8,014 shares to 80,286 shares, valued at $6.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 10,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,980 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 559,828 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 1.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dock Street Asset Mngmt holds 6.54% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 122,487 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 5.07M shares. Anderson Hoagland &, a Missouri-based fund reported 72,762 shares. Randolph Incorporated invested in 5.57% or 182,079 shares. Pacific Mngmt owns 10,891 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gladius Management Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 14,794 shares. Country Trust State Bank holds 252,764 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0.6% or 18.76M shares. Hwg Holdg Lp holds 6,367 shares. Athena Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 1,725 shares. Sands Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 7.65% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Vident Advisory Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,629 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.95% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1.92 million shares.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 290,000 shares to 5,800 shares, valued at $112,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,700 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).