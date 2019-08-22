Brookstone Capital Management Has Lowered Its Ppg Inds (PPG) Holding by $339,678; Shares Rose; Arizona State Retirement System Has Boosted Stake in Agree Realty (ADC) by $335,754 as Stock Value Rose

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 54.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 3,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 2,468 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279,000, down from 5,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $110.7. About 539,808 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Concerning Potential Violations of PPG’s Acctg Policies and Procedures; 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. -; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES HIGHER 2Q PRICE GAINS THAN 1.6% Y/Y REALIZED IN 1Q; 07/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APPOINTMENT OF DANIEL G. KORTE AS GLOBAL VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT, AEROSPACE PRODUCTS, EFFECTIVE MAY 7; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q TO FINISH PROBE OF IMPROPER ACCTG; 22/05/2018 – PPG GETS NYSE NOTICE ON DELAYED FORM 10-Q FILING; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – COMMITMENT REMAINS TO DEPLOY AT LEAST $2.4 BLN ON ACQUISITIONS AND SHARE REPURCHASES IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Audit Committee of Company’s Boars Is Overseeing Investigation; 24/04/2018 – PPG Reports Sustainability Progress, New 2025 Goals; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $3.8 BLN, UP NEARLY 9 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 4,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 57,968 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02 million, up from 53,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.02. About 157,748 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.2% of Agree Realty; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.54/SHR; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PPG Introduces PPG AQUAPON WB EP Ultra-Low VOC Epoxy Coating – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trian Fund bought an activist stake in Legg Mason in 2Q19, reduced stake in PPG Industries – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PPG Announces $15 Million Investment in Singapore Aerospace Application Support Center – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PPG Completes Acquisition of Specialty Materials Manufacturer Dexmet – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Foundation Invests $1.5 Million in Grants to Support Educational, Community Sustainability Programs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80M for 17.08 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Agree Realty Announces Pricing of Forward Common Stock Offering – PRNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Kroger, Northrop Grumman And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 7 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Agree Realty Corp (ADC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $759,457 activity. RAKOLTA JOHN JR had bought 10,000 shares worth $642,000. $3,174 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) shares were bought by Agree Joey.