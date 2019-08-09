Brookstone Capital Management Has Increased Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Market Value Declined; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Fulton Bank Has Decreased Stake

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 5,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 56,597 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 51,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 10.88M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 23,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 98,418 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, down from 121,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 10.88 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Co reported 0.4% stake. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc accumulated 0.17% or 4,328 shares. Moreover, Fairfield Bush & Company has 0.33% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 582,154 shares. Magellan Asset owns 432 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Com owns 7,797 shares. Artemis Investment Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.72% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2.50M shares. Marietta Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.37% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 19,781 shares. Baldwin Investment Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 18,493 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Wright Service invested 0.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Smithfield, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 35,734 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Lc reported 6,706 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited holds 0.09% or 4,466 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 8,700 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Com stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon to redeem select Verizon InterNotes® due 2022-2029 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IXJ) by 11,625 shares to 8,207 shares, valued at $501,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 43,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,210 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,132 shares to 29,802 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 11,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

