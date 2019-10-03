Brookstone Capital Management Has Increased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Declined, Violich Capital Management Increased by $668,553 Its Position

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 7,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 64,241 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67M, up from 56,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $58.91. About 11.56 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 11,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 136,550 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80M, up from 124,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $58.91. About 11.56 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old West Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 35,120 shares. The California-based Schnieders Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Waverton Invest Mngmt Limited reported 107,316 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cls Invests Lc invested 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Polaris Management Limited Company holds 1.88% or 779,204 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.79% or 595,105 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher, a New York-based fund reported 270,921 shares. Jackson Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 0.57% stake. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.28% or 120,027 shares. Legacy Private Com has 104,831 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 7,901 shares stake. Bahl And Gaynor Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company has 1.22 million shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Markston Intll Limited Com holds 0.01% or 860 shares in its portfolio.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $406.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,605 shares to 37,010 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,814 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon declares $0.6150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Yahoo Mail reimagines the inbox of the future – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 7,256 shares to 15,796 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 34,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,212 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

