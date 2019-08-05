Brookstone Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Ppg Inds (PPG) by $339,678 as Market Value Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder American Money Management Has Increased Holding by $2.34 Million as Stock Price Rose

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 54.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 3,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 2,468 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279,000, down from 5,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $112.02. About 193,484 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. — PPG; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – HOOPER CURRENTLY SERVES AS A DIRECTOR OF PPG INDUSTRIES; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries Sees Other Cash Costs of $35M-$40M; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FILED A FORM 12B-25 NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING WITH SEC REGARDING QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – PPG P – TERMINATION OF MKT MAKING PACT; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.39

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,129 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 33,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $138.96. About 3.21M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $387.82M for 17.29 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,779 shares to 7,957 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 5,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins holds 350 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 965,941 were accumulated by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Bankshares Of Stockton reported 13,288 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 4,515 shares in its portfolio. Boston Limited Liability holds 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 3,501 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 45,893 shares. Wedgewood Pa holds 0.75% or 4,310 shares in its portfolio. North Star Inv Management accumulated 650 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Com reported 769,212 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.14% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 317,883 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 22 shares. S&T Savings Bank Pa has invested 0.09% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). City holds 646 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.12% stake. Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orca Inv Mngmt Lc invested in 0.48% or 3,792 shares. Aviance Cap Mgmt Llc, Florida-based fund reported 4,616 shares. 259,596 were reported by Tudor Investment Et Al. Chesapeake Asset Management Lc accumulated 14,147 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0.51% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.02M shares. S Muoio & Lc owns 5,480 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Waverton Limited reported 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hendershot Invests Inc holds 94,662 shares or 3.6% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hennessy has 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,600 shares. Finance Architects has invested 0.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2,306 are owned by Lesa Sroufe Co. Rhenman And Ptnrs Asset Mgmt Ab has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested in 174,486 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Smithfield Tru accumulated 23,518 shares.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 41,554 shares to 13,210 shares, valued at $859,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,790 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Dep Rcpt (SPY).

