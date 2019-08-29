Brookstone Capital Management Has Cut Caterpillar Del (CAT) Position by $361,800 as Stock Declined; First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Decreased Church & Dwight (CHD) Stake by $1.46 Million

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 45.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 20,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The hedge fund held 24,332 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 44,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $79.93. About 980,206 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 2,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 16,437 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 19,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $117.77. About 3.20 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Miners Increasing Capital Expenditures in 2018; 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.25 TO $11.25, EST. $9.270; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOB DE LANGE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CUSTOMER & DEALER SUPPORT; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Industrials Lower as Investors Flee Caterpillar, Despite Strength — Industrials Roundup; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – INCREASING 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK BY $2.00 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $9.75 TO $10.75 PER SHARE

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 33,231 shares to 138,611 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 26,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 10.19 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Trust has invested 0.04% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Com owns 649 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Iowa Retail Bank reported 4,337 shares stake. Duff & Phelps Management Co owns 6,265 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Comml Bank invested in 11,593 shares. Duncker Streett And Company Inc holds 4,225 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Da Davidson & Co stated it has 55,672 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.27% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 378,897 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited reported 23,475 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.13% or 4.58M shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd invested 0.35% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Anderson Hoagland & Co has invested 1.99% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Arosa LP has invested 1.59% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Intrust Bank & Trust Na holds 5,327 shares. Garrison Asset Ltd has invested 0.18% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

