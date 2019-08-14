Brookstone Capital Management Has Cut Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holding By $361,800; Prudential Financial Has Lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Holding By $2.68 Million

Brookstone Capital Management decreased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 14.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brookstone Capital Management sold 2,680 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Brookstone Capital Management holds 16,437 shares with $2.23 million value, down from 19,117 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $66.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $119.01. About 4.28M shares traded or 0.41% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.75 TO $8.75; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CAT FINANCIAL’S ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES TOTALED $403 MLN, COMPARED WITH $346 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 21/03/2018 – Caterpillar Group Meeting Set By Spartan Research for Mar. 28; 08/03/2018 – VICTORIA GOLD – ENTERED DOCUMENTATION WITH ORION ,OSISKO ,CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL WITH RESPECT TO C$505 MLN CONSTRUCTION FINANCING PACKAGE; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Net $1.67B; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar Foundation Launches Value of Water Campaign to Help its Partners Address Poverty; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Asia/Pacific Total Machines Retail Sales Up 33%; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR DOESN’T EXPECT BIG CAPITAL OUTLAY GOING FORWARD

Prudential Financial Inc decreased Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) stake by 36.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prudential Financial Inc sold 57,090 shares as Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI)’s stock declined 42.93%. The Prudential Financial Inc holds 100,871 shares with $4.79M value, down from 157,961 last quarter. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.38. About 1.86 million shares traded or 140.85% up from the average. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 27/04/2018 – Aerie Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 21/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTED FDA REVIEW PERIOD FOR ROCLATAN NDA IS TEN MONTHS; 30/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Lily Nguyen as Director, Project Management; 14/05/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 13/03/2018 AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Expects 2018 Rhopressa Revenue of $20 M to $30 M; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $40.7M; 01/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Concetta Perro as Commercial Counsel

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.29 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Brookstone Capital Management increased United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 3,431 shares to 25,933 valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (AGG) stake by 66,065 shares and now owns 85,306 shares. Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caterpillar has $155 highest and $105 lowest target. $125’s average target is 5.03% above currents $119.01 stock price. Caterpillar had 13 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of CAT in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Thursday, August 8. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Sell” on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Macquarie Research.

Among 7 analysts covering Aerie Pharma (NASDAQ:AERI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aerie Pharma has $105 highest and $5200 lowest target. $71.44’s average target is 193.03% above currents $24.38 stock price. Aerie Pharma had 24 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Mizuho maintained Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by H.C. Wainwright. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $85 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

