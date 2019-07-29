Brookstone Capital Management Has Cut By $534,924 Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding; Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Trimmed Royal Gold (RGLD) Position

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) stake by 9.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)’s stock declined 2.92%. The Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd holds 150,000 shares with $10.91 million value, down from 165,000 last quarter. Royal Gold Inc now has $7.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $117.86. About 323,754 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend

Brookstone Capital Management decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 34.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brookstone Capital Management sold 1,404 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Brookstone Capital Management holds 2,715 shares with $1.04M value, down from 4,119 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $194.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.44 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES SAYS CATALOGUE PRICE FOR 30 AIRPLANES IS ABOUT $3.24 BLN; 16/03/2018 – BOEING BOARD ELECTS CALHOUN LEAD DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30TH; 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ but they don’t exist; 08/05/2018 – Boeing Orders at 78 in April, Down From March (Table); 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Following U.S. Government Lead on Iran; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 16/03/2018 – SEATTLE-BOEING BA.N 737 MAX 7 UPGRADED NARROWBODY PLANE TAKES OFF ON MAIDEN FLIGHT; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. LOWERING FOREIGN ARMS SALES ADMINISTRATIVE SURCHARGE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.5 PCT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 – ARMS SALES CHIEF HOOPER; 02/04/2018 – Labor unions urge Brazil to block Boeing-Embraer tie-up

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.79 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Brookstone Capital Management increased Vanguard Index Fds (VB) stake by 2,418 shares to 10,041 valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) stake by 14,293 shares and now owns 39,186 shares. United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global given on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Cowen & Co. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspiriant Lc holds 1,368 shares. Argi Invest Service Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Granite Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,684 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability holds 1.2% or 17,143 shares. Ww Asset Management stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Atlas Browninc has 1,925 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Curbstone Financial holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,650 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 5,575 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Advisors stated it has 0.33% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meeder Asset Mgmt has 9,856 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Bangor Bank & Trust accumulated 0.1% or 1,394 shares. Motco accumulated 500 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Troubles: Earnings Outlook And Macro Effects – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Todd Gordon’s Bearish Boeing Trade – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of stock or 12,637 shares. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiemann Inv Advsrs Ltd Company holds 3,325 shares. James Rech has 0.01% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 1,061 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 110,552 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street Corporation stated it has 1.81M shares. Pnc Serv Grp invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Federated Inc Pa invested in 0.01% or 41,524 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corp holds 40,726 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 106,740 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Verity Asset Management stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Lpl Limited Liability reported 28,324 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 25,195 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs owns 0.02% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 21,419 shares.

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes Royal Gold (RGLD) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Estimates Rising for Royal Gold (RGLD): Will It Gain? – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bull of the Day: Royal Gold (RGLD) – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Royal Gold (RGLD) Provides Updates on Operations for Q4 – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.