Brookstone Capital Management Decreased Ppg Inds (PPG) Stake by $339,678; Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Holder Canyon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Position

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 54.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 3,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,468 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279,000, down from 5,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $117.96. About 452,147 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.38; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – INVESTIGATION TO DATE HAS ALSO IDENTIFIED IMPROPER SHIFTING OF PRE-TAX EXPENSE BETWEEN QUARTERLY PERIODS IN 2017; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/05/2018 – PPG Delays Earnings Report and Fires Controller Amid Investigation of Financial Irregularities; 22/05/2018 – PPG GETS NYSE NOTICE ON DELAYED FORM 10-Q FILING; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER’S EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY WAS TERMINATED AS OF MAY 10, 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD IS OVERSEEING INVESTIGATION OF MATTERS WITH ASSISTANCE OF OUTSIDE COUNSEL; 19/04/2018 – PPG HAS BEGUN AN EXTENSIVE REVIEW OF COST STRUCTURE; 10/05/2018 – PPG PROVIDES UPDATE ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 22/03/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in Wuppertal, Germany

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 38.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 8.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13.08 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335.63 million, down from 21.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 4.67M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts And MGM Growth Properties To Acquire Empire City Casino For $850 Million — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International 1Q Profit Up 8.3%; 09/05/2018 – Park MGM Officially Takes Its Place On The Las Vegas Strip; 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – No Dice for MGM Resorts International — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – MGM Chief Executive Rips `Hypocritical’ Investors on Diversity; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – British bookmakers odds on to unlock U.S sports after legal ruling; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Transactions Expected to Close in 1Q 2019

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. MGM’s profit will be $134.30 million for 29.23 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MGM Resorts tops EBITDA expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MGM Resorts International (MGM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Taking The Stage At The 13áµ—Ê° Annual Women’s Leadership Conference Presented by The MGM Resorts Foundation: Dr. Mary Kelly Joins as Featured Leadership Expert, Innovative Journalist Natalie Allen Returns as Conference Host – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK had bought 1,145 shares worth $30,075 on Thursday, March 7. Meister Keith A. bought $17.67M worth of stock.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.83 earnings per share, down 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. PPG’s profit will be $432.00 million for 16.11 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.61% EPS growth.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PPG Appoints Devashish Saxena as Vice President and Chief Digital Officer – Business Wire” on April 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PPG Announces $10 Million Investment in Greenville, South Carolina, Coatings Services Facility – Business Wire” published on February 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PPG -3% after warning of slower H1 growth; Q1 guidance misses consensus – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PPG Awarded 5-year Contract to Supply Coatings, Technical Services to U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Announces Global Price Increase for Automotive OEM Coatings – Business Wire” with publication date: October 08, 2018.

