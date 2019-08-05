Brookstone Capital Management Decreased By $301,184 Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake; Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Brookstone Capital Management decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 8.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brookstone Capital Management sold 2,896 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Brookstone Capital Management holds 29,473 shares with $3.07M value, down from 32,369 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $290.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 12.27M shares traded or 66.77% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Among 2 analysts covering Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rockwell Automation Inc had 12 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. See Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $184.0000 181.0000

01/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $164.0000 162.0000

14/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $159.0000 144.0000

29/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Gabelli \U0026 Co.

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $215.0000 205.0000

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $173 Maintain

Rockwell Automation Inc. provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.00 billion. It operates in two divisions, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. It has a 18 P/E ratio. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $153.8. About 1.12 million shares traded or 17.52% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Net $227.4M; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold Rockwell Automation, Inc. shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 150,102 were accumulated by Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Co. Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership accumulated 25,589 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 23,855 shares. Investec Asset Management stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Azimuth Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Amica Retiree Med invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Moors Cabot Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Fjarde Ap holds 0.16% or 72,208 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins reported 11,907 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.37% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Ameriprise owns 1.56 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Sei invested in 73,833 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Unknown-based Mckinley Capital Management Delaware has invested 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). First Foundation invested in 2,709 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.04% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rockwell Automation: A Powerful Investment Compounding Machine – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 2 Companies Just Set the Tone for Industrial Earnings Season – The Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rockwell Automation to Report Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Invest Counsel invested in 2.37M shares. Poplar Forest Capital Lc holds 0.19% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 27,444 shares. Fairfield Bush Co has 0.26% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cohen Cap Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 71,804 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 85,410 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Liability, Oregon-based fund reported 84,475 shares. Colonial Advisors invested in 117,047 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt reported 1.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.97% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs holds 2.16 million shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Moreover, Philadelphia Com has 1.83% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 198,968 shares. Private Harbour Inv Mgmt Counsel Llc stated it has 2.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Arete Wealth Advsr Lc stated it has 15,616 shares. Boston accumulated 8.75 million shares. The California-based Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 25.92% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “For P&G and Trex, the Outlooks Are Bright – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. $119.77 million worth of stock was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936 worth of stock or 1,026 shares. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98M on Friday, February 15. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 4.