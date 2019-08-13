Brookstone Capital Management Cut Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $301,184; Intel (INTC) Stake Upped by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 20640.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 41,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 41,481 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 18.49 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth; 12/04/2018 – Sixgill, LLC Named to Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $14.5 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Intel Strives for Diversity and Population Representation (Video); 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Gives Notice, and Street Debates Potential Intel Take-Out — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Gross Margin 60.6%; 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 2,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 29,473 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 32,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $116.03. About 4.88M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Movers: INTC, GS – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPY, JPM, BAC, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Intel Corporation (INTC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel a Top 25 Dividend Giant With 2.86% Yield (INTC) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has invested 0.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Franklin has invested 0.33% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). St Germain D J Company Inc has invested 0.47% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 0.65% or 7.41 million shares. Rothschild And Asset Management Us, a New York-based fund reported 1.03M shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Com owns 0.23% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 101,883 shares. 285,593 were accumulated by Acr Alpine Cap Ltd Liability. 240,746 are owned by Veritable Limited Partnership. Windward Cap Mngmt Commerce Ca stated it has 51,111 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Prudential Incorporated has 1.07% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 11.91M shares. Allstate owns 359,166 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Investment Management Corp reported 1.55M shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. 233,270 were accumulated by Westchester Capital Management. Citizens & Northern Corp stated it has 37,721 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Flippin Bruce Porter has 0.97% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.89 million were accumulated by Massachusetts Svcs Company Ma. Us Bancorp De holds 1.56% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 5.20 million shares. Swift Run Capital Mgmt Limited Co owns 2,000 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Utd Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.45% or 613,796 shares. Gyroscope Cap Gp Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Saturna Cap Corp reported 49,211 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd has 0.73% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,085 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us owns 1.05 million shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.51% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 242,937 shares. Cognios Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 2.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 20,776 were reported by Nine Masts Capital. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 0.03% stake. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 3.29% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 69,101 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 82,675 shares. Savings Bank Of Hawaii, a Hawaii-based fund reported 103,851 shares.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.98 million activity.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 46,026 shares to 74,357 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 60,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.