Brookstone Capital Management Cut Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding by $316,050 as Valuation Declined; Cibc Asset Management Has Boosted Its Vermilion Energy (VET) Holding by $7.63 Million as Valuation Declined

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 32.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 735 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,526 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 2,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $466.14. About 182,086 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 160.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 317,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 515,468 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.73 million, up from 197,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 461,484 shares traded or 18.02% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 32.43% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – ON DEAL CLOSING, ALSO INTEND TO ELIMINATE 2% DISCOUNT REGARDING DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN, BEGINNING WITH JUNE 2018 DIVIDEND; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion to Buy Spartan Energy for C$1.23 Billion (Correct); 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Cnty CUSD 7, IL A+ GO Rtg On Watch Neg; 28/05/2018 – Spartan Energy Closes Arrangement With Vermilion Energy; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Increases Total Facility Amount to $1.6B From $1.4B; 27/04/2018 – Illinois.gov: Governor Rauner Requests SBA Assistance for Iroquois, Kankakee and Vermilion Counties for February Floods; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Negotiates Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY TO BUY SPARTAN ENERGY,IMPLIED VALUE ~C$1.4B; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ARRANGEMENT INCLUDES A RECIPROCAL BREAK FEE OF $40 MLN

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 9,653 shares to 120,680 shares, valued at $19.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 985,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.98M shares, and cut its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEMKT:SAND).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 422,450 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $55.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $6.37 EPS, up 11.17% or $0.64 from last year’s $5.73 per share. SHW’s profit will be $579.59M for 18.29 P/E if the $6.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.94% EPS growth.

