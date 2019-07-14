Brookstone Capital Management Cut Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $534,924 as Market Value Declined; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shareholder Reilly Financial Advisors Increased Holding by $450,870

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 2,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, up from 39,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $227.16. About 653,141 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 1,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,715 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 4,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.59M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS INSPECTIONS “ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS”; 15/05/2018 – U.S. TRADE REP SAYS UNLESS EU STOPS BREAKING RULES ON AIRBUS SUBSIDIES, U.S. WILL HAVE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH COUNTER MEASURES ON EU PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – Europeans work to save Iran deal, and business, after Trump pulls out; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $97.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM WILL GET HUMANS TO MARS; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘FULLY CONFIDENT’ IN SAFETY OF 737 FLEET: MUILENBURG; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data; 16/04/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Celebrates Flyaway of First BBJ MAX Airplane; 05/04/2018 – Jet Airways orders 75 more Boeing planes as India travel demand surges

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 23,018 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The stated it has 41,685 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0.05% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 943,455 shares. Burke & Herbert Natl Bank invested in 0.19% or 1,113 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 7,076 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Com Incorporated accumulated 387,310 shares. Ballentine Partners Lc holds 2,617 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Regents Of The University Of California has invested 3.82% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 19,640 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.05% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 13,212 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Mirae Asset Ltd reported 0.43% stake. Levin Strategies Lp stated it has 0.16% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 0.4% or 2,467 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 60,576 shares to 120,585 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 12,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHE).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of stock. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13.