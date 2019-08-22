Brookstone Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in International Business Machs (IBM); As Duke Realty (DRE) Market Value Rose, Shareholder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowered by $2.15 Million Its Position

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 118.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 17,468 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 8,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $134.32. About 2.52M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 71,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 344,091 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52M, down from 415,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.44. About 1.90M shares traded or 0.42% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Grp Limited Liability Com owns 117,871 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc has 4.46 million shares. Howe Rusling stated it has 111 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0.1% or 4.96M shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated has 8,710 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 86,743 shares. C M Bidwell Ltd reported 1,025 shares stake. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Lc accumulated 3.68M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Df Dent & accumulated 11,175 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd has 329,179 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement reported 2.12M shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 34,850 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland), a Switzerland-based fund reported 7,645 shares. 612 were accumulated by Sun Life Financial.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 30,317 shares to 135,278 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 147,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Prns Limited Liability Com stated it has 4,706 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Marietta Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,686 shares. First Natl Bank Commerce Of Newtown invested in 11,214 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Smith Moore And has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Verus Inc has 0.08% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wealthtrust Axiom Lc holds 3.41% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 68,031 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 2,296 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust And Communications has 0.42% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 26,573 shares. Bonness Enterp reported 29,464 shares stake. Johnson Financial Grp Incorporated Incorporated owns 13,616 shares. Hourglass Ltd Com invested 1.87% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Freestone Cap Com has invested 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 249,551 shares. 1,750 were reported by Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt holds 0.58% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 9,877 shares.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 38,122 shares to 401,923 shares, valued at $24.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 36,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,259 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).