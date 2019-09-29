Brookstone Capital Management Boosted Pepsico (PEP) Position By $503,302; BARRY CALLEBAUT AG REG ORDINARY SHARES (BYCBF) Shorts Decreased By 53.06%

BARRY CALLEBAUT AG REG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) had a decrease of 53.06% in short interest. BYCBF’s SI was 2,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 53.06% from 4,900 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 23 days are for BARRY CALLEBAUT AG REG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BYCBF)’s short sellers to cover BYCBF’s short positions. It closed at $2050 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Brookstone Capital Management increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 18.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brookstone Capital Management acquired 3,842 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Brookstone Capital Management holds 24,308 shares with $3.19M value, up from 20,466 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $189.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.23 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company has market cap of $11.25 billion. It offers chocolates, compounds, chocolate fillings, decorations, inclusions, nuts, and cocoa powders. It has a 31.48 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s principal brands include Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, and Van Houten for chocolate products; Barry Callebaut, Bensdorp, Delfi, Van Houten, and Chadler for cocoa powder; and Bensdorp, Van Houten, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ã–gonblink for vending mixes.

Brookstone Capital Management decreased Ishares Us Etf Tr stake by 356,808 shares to 469,466 valued at $23.63M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) stake by 861,095 shares and now owns 4,522 shares. Ishares Tr (HYG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Consulate has 2,165 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability holds 49,467 shares. The Colorado-based Shine Invest Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pinebridge Investments LP stated it has 378,172 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5.33% or 59,501 shares. Vestor Limited Company reported 2.48% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co reported 66,504 shares stake. Private Trust Na holds 41,099 shares. Epoch Investment Prtn has invested 0.58% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Argi Invest Ser Ltd Liability reported 16,740 shares stake. Moreover, Flippin Bruce & Porter has 1.46% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 63,272 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 300 shares. 10 stated it has 22,071 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Forbes J M & Com Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 80,202 shares.

