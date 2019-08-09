Brookstone Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Share Value Rose; As Disney Walt Codisney (DIS) Share Value Rose, Essex Financial Services Trimmed Position

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Codisney (DIS) by 11.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 3,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 25,660 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 29,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Codisney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 6.35M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 185.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 13,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 20,995 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 7,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $109.91. About 6.59M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BRL COULD REACH 3.65/USD BY ELECTION: JPMORGAN; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN PUSHES BACK ECB RATE HIKE EXPECTATIONS TO JUNE 2019 FROM MARCH 2019 AFTER EURO AREA PMI FALLS; 23/03/2018 – GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD GOGL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11.5 FROM $11; 18/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – ANNOUNCES A NEW SUITE OF GLOBAL FIXED INCOME INDICES, J.P. MORGAN ESG; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Bank of America Energy Investment Banker Wheeler; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan posts an earnings beat, but forecast on interest income disappoints – CNBC” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 2,680 shares to 16,437 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 17,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,853 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spinnaker invested 0.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Corp reported 1.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt holds 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 33,664 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 8,886 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Amer Assets Inv Ltd Liability Co has 162,600 shares. Trellus Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Badgley Phelps And Bell Incorporated accumulated 1.44% or 235,259 shares. 46,279 were accumulated by Royal Bancorp Of Scotland Group Pcl. Dodge & Cox has invested 2.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hartford Fincl holds 2.64% or 76,292 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chesapeake Asset Limited Liability Co reported 19,108 shares or 3.29% of all its holdings. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.49% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hallmark Capital, New Jersey-based fund reported 45,503 shares.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,374 shares to 2,874 shares, valued at $643,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.