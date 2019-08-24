Brookstone Capital Management Boosted Its Position in At&T (T) as Valuation Rose; Leavell Investment Management Cut Its A F L A C (AFL) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 11,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 138,256 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 126,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45M shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT FULLY COOPERATED WITH MUELLER RE COHEN: CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Companies detail payments to Trump lawyer; Daniels’ attorney says there’s more; 11/05/2018 – Cohen Episode Humbles AT&T’s Vaunted Washington Lobbying Corps; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Urges Fewer Witnesses as MIT Professor Takes Stand; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says during AT&T antitrust trial that critics’ claims make ‘no sense’; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin Amer; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 23/05/2018 – AT&T Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY SHR $0.75

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 9,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 114,021 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 123,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 4.13 million shares traded or 30.09% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth invested 0.3% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Colonial Advisors accumulated 0.21% or 35,318 shares. Regents Of The University Of California has invested 1.59% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Corporation Dc has 0.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 2.71 million shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. 35 were reported by Inr Advisory Limited Liability Company. The Florida-based Professional Advisory Serv has invested 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Country Club Com Na holds 295,674 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.21% or 23,179 shares. Cheviot Value Management Limited Liability reported 0.56% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gradient Limited Liability Com has 0.64% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Harvest Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 17,546 shares. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 599,876 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.34% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price holds 1.24% or 108,583 shares in its portfolio.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 179,959 shares to 718,139 shares, valued at $43.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 29,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,913 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Etf (VXUS) by 6,661 shares to 132,547 shares, valued at $6.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishrs Ibnd Dec 2022 Trm Mun Bnd Etf by 33,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 Term Etf.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.62 million for 11.19 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.