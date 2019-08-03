Brookstone Capital Management Boosted Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position; Polar Securities Increased Take (TTWO) Position By $1.86 Million

Polar Securities Inc increased Take (TTWO) stake by 8.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc acquired 19,800 shares as Take (TTWO)’s stock rose 23.70%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 254,000 shares with $23.97M value, up from 234,200 last quarter. Take now has $13.77B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $121.69. About 1.41 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80

Brookstone Capital Management increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 77405.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brookstone Capital Management acquired 13,933 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)'s stock declined 2.53%. The Brookstone Capital Management holds 13,951 shares with $1.23 million value, up from 18 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $130.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.17. About 5.72M shares traded or 18.87% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Take-Two Interactive had 13 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, July 30. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Monday, July 29.

Polar Securities Inc decreased World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) stake by 57,201 shares to 237,399 valued at $20.60M in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Take Two (TTWO) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Take-Two Stock Could Extend Its Run Higher Next Month – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTWO, WMT, NKTR – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Debt-Defying Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Can IQOS Fire Philip Morris’ Stock To $100? – Forbes” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Philip Morris Lights Up With Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Brookstone Capital Management decreased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) stake by 217,410 shares to 865,617 valued at $43.45M in 2019Q1.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, June 19. Citigroup maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Monday, March 25. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $102 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. Bank of America upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $9400 target in Friday, May 17 report. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19.