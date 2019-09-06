Brookside Capital Management Upped Its Voya Finl (VOYA) Holding by $22.26 Million; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Lifted Holding in Wells Fargo & Co Del Com (WFC) as Share Value Rose

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del Com (WFC) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 12,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 485,686 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47 million, up from 473,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 4.09 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS TO FOX BUSINESS NEWS; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ACQUISITION OF WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: ‘Another Step Forward’ to Rebuild Trust; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo admitted that it improperly collected fee rebates that should have been given to a public pension fund while acting as its trustee; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds expand probe into Wells Fargo sales practices; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO MANAGEMENT PROPOSALS ALL APPROVED; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Having “Constructive Dialogue” With Fed on Recently Submitted Plans; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – BOAZ ENERGY FILES FOR IPO VIA WELLS FARGO, GS, UBS; 11/04/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo faces big fine… BofA to halt lending to some gun makers

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 180.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 454,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 705,860 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.27 million, up from 251,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $51.11. About 115,626 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 20,038 shares. 539,460 were reported by Sprucegrove Inv Mngmt Ltd. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.68% or 19.76 million shares. First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Arga Management LP holds 0.33% or 45,225 shares in its portfolio. Orca Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 22,106 shares. Planning Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,030 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Communication holds 23,175 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Acropolis Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 18,066 shares. 31,470 are owned by First Midwest Bank Trust Division. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 5,362 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability reported 12,500 shares. Bp Public Lc reported 427,000 shares stake. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.62% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 526,778 shares.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 13,448 shares to 645,078 shares, valued at $27.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,595 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 9,421 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company owns 7,222 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 21 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.52% or 2.42M shares. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 0.01% or 960 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 50,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Mackenzie Fin has invested 0.03% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Verition Fund Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Legal And General Public Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 953,354 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 249,135 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has 8,731 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.21% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 2.61 million shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability owns 9,042 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 1.08M shares to 590,427 shares, valued at $34.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anaplan Inc by 307,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc.