Brookside Capital Management Upped Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Stake; Axa Lowered Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Stake by $643,200 as Stock Price Declined

Axa decreased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE) by 55.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 160,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.07% . The institutional investor held 129,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $614,000, down from 290,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.27. About 245,589 shares traded. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) has declined 46.73% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SRNE News: 22/03/2018 – SORRENTO REGISTERS SHRS FOR RESALE BY HOLDERS FROM TIME TO TIME; 21/03/2018 – CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Receive Fifth Consecutive Tech Innovation Award at Bank Insurance & Securities Association Annual Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sorrento Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRNE); 19/03/2018 – SORRENTO REAFFIRMS PLAN TO SEEK NASDAQ/HKSE DUAL LISTING IN ’18; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 21/03/2018 – CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Receive Fifth Consecutive Tech Innovation Award at Bank Insurance &; 19/03/2018 – Sorrento Therapeutics Welcomes Jiong Shao as Chief Financial Officer and Reaffirms Intent to Seek Nasdaq/HKSE Dual Listing in 2; 19/03/2018 – Sorrento Therapeutics Welcomes Jiong Shao as Chief Financial Officer and Reaffirms Intent to Seek Nasdaq/HKSE Dual Listing in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Investor Buys 1.4% Position in Sorrento Therapeutics; 05/04/2018 – SORRENTO & CELULARITY TO START ANTI-CD38 CAR-T PHASE 1 TRIAL

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) by 39.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 355,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.80% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, up from 906,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dynavax Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.485. About 1.21M shares traded. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has declined 78.93% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax: Well Tolerated With No Dose Limiting Toxicities; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.06, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DVAX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.68 million shares or 2.01% more from 46.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C Group Inc A S invested in 496,412 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Liability Co accumulated 11,814 shares. Blair William & Il invested in 0.04% or 996,203 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% or 335,133 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 2.30M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bain Public Equity Management Lc holds 1.26 million shares. Eagle Asset has invested 0.09% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Minnesota-based First Light Asset Ltd Com has invested 1.62% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). M&T Bank & Trust, New York-based fund reported 10,569 shares. Sweden-based Rhenman & Partners Asset Management has invested 0.24% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). 11,517 were reported by Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corporation. Victory Management Inc owns 1,505 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rock Springs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.11% or 380,000 shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity. Another trade for 16,667 shares valued at $50,001 was made by Novack David F on Monday, August 12. 16,667 shares valued at $50,001 were bought by CANO FRANCIS on Monday, August 12.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 10,829 shares to 17,958 shares, valued at $18.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 58,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,954 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 539,338 shares to 653,300 shares, valued at $13.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 33,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold SRNE shares while 19 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 26.34% less from 30.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Company has 0% invested in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) for 27,819 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 5,235 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 10,873 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 10,396 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 146,600 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 244,749 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 112,154 shares. D E Shaw Inc invested in 68,126 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can accumulated 0% or 9,774 shares. Amer International Grp Inc Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 36,894 shares. Captrust Fincl holds 2,000 shares. The North Carolina-based Bankshares Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE). Swiss Financial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE).