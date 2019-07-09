Brookside Capital Management Upped Crown Holdings (CCK) Holding; Sysco (SYY) Holder Davidson D A & Company Has Lowered Position by $799,936

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 12,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 73,502 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, down from 86,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $71.55. About 1.45M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 69.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 511,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.26M, up from 739,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $61.55. About 302,940 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (Put) (VGK) by 4,192 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $271,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rh by 51,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,866 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $6.90 million activity.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crown Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why You Should Buy Crown Holdings – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Macyâ€™s, Inc. (M) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Suggests It’s 34% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 266,247 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mesirow Financial Investment Mgmt reported 26,445 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.01% or 990,478 shares. 10,780 are held by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 3,682 shares. James Investment Rech stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Fayez Sarofim And holds 8,100 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). First Tru Limited Partnership stated it has 75,709 shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Voya Invest Mgmt Lc invested 0.25% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Moreover, Tci Wealth has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). M&T Natl Bank Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 14,713 shares. Boothbay Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,976 shares to 139,334 shares, valued at $20.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp (NYSE:TYG) by 120,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,112 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Trust Com invested in 162,050 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0.13% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg, a Japan-based fund reported 2.02M shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 5,240 shares stake. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 848,305 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Management holds 0.47% or 3.07M shares. 4,000 were reported by Sand Hill Advsrs Limited Liability Company. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.21% or 3.63 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability owns 0.34% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 555,729 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Company has invested 0.11% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Psagot Inv House Limited stated it has 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 83 shares. Moreover, Kempen Mgmt Nv has 0.19% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Westpac Banking holds 238,847 shares. Hsbc Holdg Pcl invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $5.28 million activity. $1.47 million worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) was sold by CHARLTON ROBERT S on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sysco Celebrates International Women’s Day NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” on March 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Sempra Energy (SRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sysco Corporation Joins the Partnership for Food Safety Education – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco Announces Multi-Site Solar Gardens in Texas Are Operational – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco to Acquire Waugh Foods, Inc. NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 28, 2019.