Brookside Capital Management Stake in Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Increased by $2.49 Million; Callahan Advisors Boosted Its Bhp Billiton LTD Adr (BHP) Stake by $316,764; Share Price Rose

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) by 39.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 355,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.80% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, up from 906,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dynavax Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.32. About 3.20M shares traded or 83.64% up from the average. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has declined 78.93% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax: Well Tolerated With No Dose Limiting Toxicities; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 08/03/2018 – Dynavax 4Q Loss/Shr 45c; 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF SD-101 SHOWS 86% RESPONSE RATE; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (BHP) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 5,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 101,563 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, up from 95,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $46.69. About 3.20 million shares traded or 69.68% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 08/03/2018 – Britain’s FTSE inches up in choppy trade; miners fall; 20/03/2018 – CHINESE STEEL MILL DEMAND FOR HIGH GRADE ORE TO CONTINUE: BHP; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS COMPANY HAS LOOKED AT BHP BILLITON’S SHALE PORTFOLIO, MAY BID FOR ASSETS; 23/03/2018 – TOKYO — The U.S. imposition of controversial import tariffs is “regrettable,” said Andrew Mackenzie, CEO of Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, warning that such action risks sparking a trade war; 03/04/2018 – Coal Exposure a Plus for BHP, Says RBC –Market Talk; 18/04/2018 – PROSECUTORS, SAMARCO TO ASK FOR 30 DAYS TO CONCLUDE PLAN, WHICH IS PART OF POSSIBLE DEAL TO END ALL SUITS RELATED TO THE DISASTER IN BRAZIL; 16/03/2018 – BHP’s fight with Elliott is next chapter for UK’s dual listings; 24/03/2018 – Workers at Chilean mine Escondida accept early contract talks; 09/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : SOCGEN RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Target Prices Cut 1% to A$35.20, GBP17.10, ZAR285 by Macquarie

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 8,410 shares to 2,570 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 5,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,561 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

More notable recent Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Presents At 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “33 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus On Earnings Deluge, Mid-Year Clinical Trial Readouts – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bain ups stake in Dynavax – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dynavax: Still Holding My Worst Investment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.06, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DVAX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.68 million shares or 2.01% more from 46.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Limited Liability Com owns 73,795 shares. Falcon Point Cap Limited Liability Corp has 31,704 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% or 766,136 shares. 16,400 were accumulated by Numerixs Techs Incorporated. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 5,186 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 12,900 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 269,540 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Com reported 23,361 shares stake. Crow Point Prtn Ltd holds 0.04% or 32,985 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 857,053 shares. Farallon Mgmt Ltd accumulated 500,000 shares. Hap Trading Llc invested in 0.03% or 45,309 shares. Howard Hughes Medical Institute has 0.04% invested in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) for 21,355 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 16,449 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity. CANO FRANCIS had bought 16,667 shares worth $50,001. Phillips Peggy V had bought 16,666 shares worth $49,998.