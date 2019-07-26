Brookside Capital Management Stake in Citrix Sys (Call) (CTXS) Has Lowered by $154.42 Million as Stock Value Declined; Somerville Kurt F Has Boosted Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Share Price Rose

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 162.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 1,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,378 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $971.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $26.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1973.82. About 4.14 million shares traded or 6.28% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/05/2018 – Audio version of “12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition” now available on Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Volvo rolls out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 30/05/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMZN WILL PASS SCRUTINY WITH ‘FLYING COLORS’; 12/04/2018 – Amino4u capsule and powder supplements made of natural, vegan-friendly amino acids are coming to Amazon.com; 29/03/2018 – Trump: Amazon Puts ‘Many Thousands of Retailers Out of Business’; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 10/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon paid $90 million for camera maker’s chip technology – sources SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Adds Aetna, Exits Amazon, Buys More Comcast: 13F; 13/03/2018 – This newly expanded partnership adds to Instacart’s growing arsenal of wholesale retailers as it competes with Amazon and Whole Foods in the online groceries area

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Call) (CTXS) by 98.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 689,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,005 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 699,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.61% or $5.65 during the last trading session, reaching $95.07. About 9.84 million shares traded or 442.74% up from the average. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Citrix Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTXS); 17/04/2018 – Morphisec Joins Citrix Ready Partner Program; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Rev $697M; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q EPS 72c-EPS 76c; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY EPS $5.20-EPS $5.30; 30/05/2018 – Citrix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.30; 08/05/2018 – CITRIX AIMING FOR 2022 REV. GROWTH OF AT LEAST 6%

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest stated it has 106,843 shares. Chilton Invest Company Limited Liability Corp accumulated 643 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 1.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westover Advsrs Limited reported 2.11% stake. Antipodean Advisors stated it has 3,650 shares or 4.62% of all its holdings. 84 were accumulated by Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc. Davis, a Alabama-based fund reported 4,366 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt reported 279 shares. Cullinan stated it has 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shanda Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cohen Capital holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 697 shares. Alpha Windward Llc owns 232 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Night Owl Mngmt owns 14,994 shares. Parametric Ltd accumulated 1.13 million shares. Assetmark holds 7,501 shares.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,098 shares to 231,471 shares, valued at $18.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,201 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Management Lc has 40 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Conning, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,441 shares. Logan Incorporated reported 0.16% stake. Bb&T stated it has 8,558 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bancshares stated it has 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). State Street reported 5.49 million shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 2,474 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Toronto Dominion State Bank owns 91,223 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gideon Capital Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.25% stake. Shine Investment Advisory Services has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Pension Serv reported 179,414 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Limited Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Geode Mngmt Limited Company owns 1.91 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The reported 0.03% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 355,662 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $9.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $141,507 activity.