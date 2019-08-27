Brookside Capital Management Raised Its Crown Holdings (CCK) Holding by $27.62 Million; Hayek Kallen Investment Management Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Upped as Market Value Declined

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 69.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 511,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.26M, up from 739,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $64.56. About 611,883 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.83. About 2.55 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Billboard: Amazon Launches Country Playlist Aimed At Foreign Fans; 23/04/2018 – Barriers into pharmaceuticals are too high even for Amazon, says billionaire investor Larry Robbins; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 03/04/2018 – A year later, the attack on Amazon coupled with the tense trade relationship with China has many of us asking, “Is this any way to grow the economy?”; 09/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Officially Launches HEMPd – Its New Line of CBD-Infused Products; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS SAYS EXCEEDED 100M PAID PRIME MEMBERS; 14/03/2018 – Regulators raid Amazon Japan on suspicion of anti-trust violation; 23/04/2018 – InsideEVs: Shouldn’t Amazon Be Placing A Tesla Semi Order?; 07/04/2018 – Surprise! Amazon now sells more than 70 of its own private-label brands; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health-care system – but Walmart could do more

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “6 Stocks Tom Gayner Continues to Buy – GuruFocus.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Holdings, Inc. Promotes Rost, Expands Global Sustainability Team and Establishes Executive Sustainability Committee – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability has 13,744 shares. Gam Ag reported 19,230 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation owns 22,754 shares. 12Th Street Asset Ltd Co has invested 2% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Valley Natl Advisers has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 150 shares. 82,140 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Anchor Bolt L P, Illinois-based fund reported 915,065 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Co invested 0.05% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Adage Ptnrs Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.01M shares. Sei Invests reported 40,938 shares. Eulav Asset stated it has 55,300 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0% or 5,876 shares. 328,687 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 24,859 shares. Lyrical Asset Mgmt LP invested in 5.13 million shares or 3.75% of the stock.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 58,765 shares to 123,954 shares, valued at $17.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anaplan Inc by 307,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Right On Target – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open New Facility in Utah, Add 800+ Jobs – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Amazon to Open 84,000 Square Foot Expansion in Portland – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,002 were accumulated by Invest House Ltd Liability Company. Kdi Prtnrs Lc holds 0.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 480 shares. 384,256 are owned by Raymond James & Assocs. 3,900 are held by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda. Sunbelt Securities invested in 1,332 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Loomis Sayles Lp accumulated 1.54M shares. Moreover, Cutter & Co Brokerage has 0.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mirador Cap Prtn LP reported 1.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Victory Capital Mngmt owns 54,963 shares. Pettee Invsts Inc holds 0.41% or 368 shares in its portfolio. Howland Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 0.21% or 1,434 shares. Security Bankshares Of So Dak reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clark Mgmt Group holds 0.03% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Barr E S &, Kentucky-based fund reported 14,514 shares. 9,286 are held by Everence Cap Mgmt Inc.