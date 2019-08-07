Brookside Capital Management Maintains Stake in Voya Finl (VOYA); Blue Edge Capital Has Cut Holding in Deere & Co (DE) as Shares Rose

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 180.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 454,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 705,860 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.27 million, up from 251,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $50.38. About 2.43M shares traded or 88.75% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2014-1 Prelim Rtgs Re: Refinancing

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 7,696 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23B, down from 10,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $151.15. About 1.18 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $172,282 activity. TRIPODI JOSEPH V bought $74,175 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. On Thursday, February 28 GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought $46,852 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 926 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited owns 1.11 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Stifel Finance holds 129,001 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 30,855 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 19,270 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 416,333 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zweig, a Alabama-based fund reported 46,000 shares. 48,812 are held by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd reported 21 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Korea Inv has 239,210 shares. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 5.89M shares. 19,818 were reported by Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp. Blackrock holds 8.89 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsrs Inc invested in 24,922 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (Call) (NYSE:NOC) by 243,016 shares to 680 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 10,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,958 shares, and cut its stake in Anaplan Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Tealwood Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% or 1,280 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited holds 398,749 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 1,554 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management reported 7,285 shares. 42,745 are owned by Counselors Incorporated. Howard Mngmt holds 16,836 shares. Choate Investment Advsr accumulated 0.05% or 5,045 shares. Mechanics State Bank Tru Department holds 0.05% or 1,500 shares. Cannell Peter B Com stated it has 16,566 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 4,382 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Inc Limited Liability Company owns 41 shares. Moreover, Catalyst Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 45,000 shares. Stevens Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Us Preferred Stock (PFF) by 3,198 shares to 48,861 shares, valued at $1.79 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Value (VTV) by 15,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap (SCZ).