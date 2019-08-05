Brookside Capital Management Increases Position in Voya Finl (VOYA); Beacon Financial Group Has Lowered Its Intel (INTC) Position by $450,235; Market Value Declined

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 180.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 454,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 705,860 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.27M, up from 251,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $51.99. About 1.46 million shares traded or 14.69% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Voya Advisers Agree to Repay Clients and Settle Charges That They Failed to Disclose Securities Lending Conflict; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q EPS $2.50

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 8,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 169,738 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12M, down from 178,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.67. About 24.22 million shares traded or 3.25% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 29/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.06B; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 15/03/2018 – Intel Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTC); 14/03/2018 – @petenajarian is looking to hit another home run with his Fast Pitch on $INTC; 25/04/2018 – Glogou Launches RapidChain Marketing Services for Blockchain Based Products and Services

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invs LP invested in 0.08% or 123,655 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 15 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.04% or 291,290 shares. Aperio Lc holds 161,975 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors owns 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 960 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.35% or 173,850 shares. Raymond James Fin Advsr holds 24,922 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 142,162 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 6,677 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar has 0.01% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 455,898 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management invested in 0.73% or 1.17M shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 7,629 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 39,037 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,282 activity. TRIPODI JOSEPH V had bought 1,500 shares worth $74,175 on Wednesday, February 13. 1,000 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares with value of $51,255 were bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 191,844 shares to 321,084 shares, valued at $16.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 46,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,327 shares, and cut its stake in Affimed N V (NASDAQ:AFMD).

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Sanne de Boer, PhD, CFA, Joins Voya Investment Management as Director of Quantitative Research – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Voya Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:VOYA) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Voya Financial Schedules Announcement of Second-Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Investment Management Finds Plan Sponsors and Advisors See the Need to Improve Retirement Readiness of Plan Participants – Business Wire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Co has invested 1.88% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Coldstream Cap holds 0.51% or 108,282 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has 4.33M shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 43,277 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters has invested 0.25% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Alesco Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Of Vermont has invested 1.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Butensky Cohen Fin Security reported 49,876 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 685,345 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.82% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh has 0.73% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Natl Pension Ser holds 4.55M shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.76% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cibc Asset Management reported 628,772 shares stake.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Intel CEO Talks Apple Deal, China In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: LogMeIn, Intel and Xilinx – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) Signs 3-Year MoU with Baidu (Nasdaq: $BIDU) and Salesforce (NYSE: $CRM) Completes Acquisition of Tableau – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.