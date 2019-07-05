Brookside Capital Management Increased Its Voya Finl (VOYA) Holding by $22.26 Million; Sivik Global Healthcare Has Decreased Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake by $1.19 Million

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 180.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 454,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 705,860 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.27 million, up from 251,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.31. About 695,424 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 22/03/2018 – Voya’s Toms Calls Market Reaction to Tariffs Surprising (Video); 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, down from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $85.64. About 2.25M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct); 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 91,363 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc Com Stk (NYSE:MOH).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why AbbVie Is a Retiree’s Dream Stock – The Motley Fool” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Citigroup and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Positive Readouts From Adamas And Ironwood, Sesen Bio To Offer Shares, Stoke Therapeutics Debut – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How Does Abbott’s Established Pharmaceuticals Business Compare With Its Peers? – Forbes” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Abbott Laboratories Be in 10 Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Stratton John G bought $249,875 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 26.76 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 3,058 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 450,152 shares. Davis R M owns 30,162 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Culbertson A N And holds 2.54% or 110,382 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bankshares Division invested 0.28% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). King Luther Cap holds 2.16M shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il holds 494,519 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp reported 0.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.43% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 4,000 shares. Barton Inv stated it has 8,994 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company owns 17,210 shares. 17,848 are held by Thompson Investment Inc. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). South Dakota Invest Council invested in 0.01% or 7,199 shares. King Wealth reported 0.24% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 129,001 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 6,691 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.05% stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc holds 77,909 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Principal Group holds 0% or 18,415 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Limited holds 0.02% or 30,504 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Limited reported 0.02% stake. Caxton Assoc Lp invested in 1.45% or 200,000 shares. Brown Advisory owns 11,627 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corp holds 8,807 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 7,165 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus stated it has 51,841 shares. 27,000 were accumulated by Numerixs Inv Techs Incorporated.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 5,108 shares to 17,561 shares, valued at $20.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 46,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,327 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (Call) (NYSE:NOC).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $172,282 activity. $74,175 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) was bought by TRIPODI JOSEPH V. GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought $46,852 worth of stock.