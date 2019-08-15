Brookside Capital Management Increased Its Crown Holdings (CCK) Holding by $27.62 Million; Telus (TU) Shareholder Saturna Capital Cut Its Stake

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 69.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 511,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.26M, up from 739,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $65.03. About 1.83 million shares traded or 28.82% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Telus (TU) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 54,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Telus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 430,053 shares traded or 6.54% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 2,500 shares to 497,455 shares, valued at $60.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Industries (NYSE:PPG) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 8,273 shares to 265,475 shares, valued at $12.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Affimed N V (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 856,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (Put) (VGK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ser Limited Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 579 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.01% or 13,300 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 43,750 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1.60M shares. Viking Glob Investors Lp owns 0.63% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 2.03M shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Company reported 0.13% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Bryn Mawr Tru owns 18,369 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,595 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp Ltd Liability Com has 0.16% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 13,440 shares. Lonestar Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 200,000 shares or 2.77% of the stock. Paloma Partners Mngmt holds 5,682 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 4,528 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Art Limited Co holds 13,057 shares.