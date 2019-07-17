Brookside Capital Management Holds Position in Crown Holdings (CCK); As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Rose, Rnc Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $22.05 Million

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 33.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 373,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 726,677 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.97M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.23. About 2.13M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 69.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 511,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.26M, up from 739,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 428,398 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 10,829 shares to 17,958 shares, valued at $18.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 158,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 882,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,392 are held by Utah Retirement System. Seatown Pte Ltd reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 134,912 shares. 164,302 were accumulated by Grand Jean Mngmt. 27,623 were accumulated by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 23,230 shares stake. 51,745 were accumulated by Federated Investors Pa. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 132 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 52,712 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 47,260 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). 13,440 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd. Hl Fin Service Ltd, Kentucky-based fund reported 4,665 shares. 3.01M were accumulated by Adage Cap Prtn Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking reported 114,924 shares stake.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Your Chance To Wear The Crown – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 29, 2018.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 15,880 shares to 20,211 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 8,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 11.92 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.